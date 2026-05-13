Transport

Arad municipality in western Romania to cut public transport fee to RON 1 per day

13 May 2026

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The municipality of Arad, in western Romania, will cut the public transport fee, including the utilisation of trams and buses, to RON 1 (under EUR 0.2) per day, in an attempt to discourage the utilisation of personal cars and achieve lower air pollution, according to Agerpres.

The municipality also announced new trams, produced locally in the same city, will be added with European financing. 

For comparison, a 90-minute public transport ticket in Bucharest costs RON 3, a 24-hour pass costs RON 8, and the price of a subway ticket is RON 5.

The mayor of Arad, Călin Bibarț, announced on Tuesday, May 12, that public transport with RON 1 per day will soon become a reality, the draft decision having all the approvals to be put to the vote in the Local Municipal Council.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primariaarad.ro)

Normal
Transport

Arad municipality in western Romania to cut public transport fee to RON 1 per day

13 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The municipality of Arad, in western Romania, will cut the public transport fee, including the utilisation of trams and buses, to RON 1 (under EUR 0.2) per day, in an attempt to discourage the utilisation of personal cars and achieve lower air pollution, according to Agerpres.

The municipality also announced new trams, produced locally in the same city, will be added with European financing. 

For comparison, a 90-minute public transport ticket in Bucharest costs RON 3, a 24-hour pass costs RON 8, and the price of a subway ticket is RON 5.

The mayor of Arad, Călin Bibarț, announced on Tuesday, May 12, that public transport with RON 1 per day will soon become a reality, the draft decision having all the approvals to be put to the vote in the Local Municipal Council.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primariaarad.ro)

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