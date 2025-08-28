Leaders of France, Germany, and Poland travel to the Republic of Moldova to back pro-EU camp

The leaders of France, Germany, and Poland traveled to the Republic of Moldova on Wednesday, August 27, to convince people to support the country’s pro-EU government a month from now, on September 28, at the parliamentary elections. Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, and Donald Tusk delivered emotional speeches in Chișinău and surprised the crowd when they addressed them in Romanian.

Moldova’s pro-EU president, Maia Sandu, and the governing Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, face not only the polls but Russian machinations as well, as Moscow strives to prevent the country from joining the EU.

To encourage pro-EU voters and convince others, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, and Donald Tusk held speeches at the Great National Assembly Square in Chișinău on Wednesday evening, to mark Moldova’s National Day.

Macron was welcomed with cheers and ovations by the crowd, before which he delivered a speech in favor of Moldova’s integration into the EU, entirely in Romanian.

“I have come to bring you a message of friendship from the French people, who admire your fight for democracy and justice! The Republic of Moldova can be proud of the path it has followed since independence and can have confidence in its European destiny and future: you are already part of the European family and you can count on Europe’s support and respect,” said Macron.

Standing with president Maia Sandu, the three leaders praised Moldova's resilience in the face of Russian meddling.

"Kremlin propaganda tells us that Europeans want to prolong the war and that the European Union oppresses people,” said Macon, about Russia’s war in Ukraine. “These are lies. Unlike Russia, the European Union threatens no one and respects everyone's sovereignty," Macron said.

The speech was posted by Emmanuel Macron on his official X account, accompanied by a comment also written in Romanian: “Datorită vouă, în această seară, inima Europei bate mai puternic ca niciodată, la Chișinău!” (Thanks to you, Europe’s heart beats stronger than ever tonight, in Chișinău!)

Donald Tusk also spoke in Romanian, while the German chancellor spoke in English but posted messages in Romanian on X. Tusk’s speech, marked by messages of European solidarity, was met with applause and chants of “Bravo!” from the people.

“Moldova is part of the European family. Dear madam president, dear Maia Sandu, Germany, France, and Poland stand with a free and European Moldova. We are by your side to support you in safeguarding freedom and sovereignty,” said Friedrich Merz.

Russia has a long history of interfering in Moldova’s politics through sponsoring pro-Moscow politicians, bribing voters, or planning to destabilize the small country.

Back in October 2024, the heads of Moldova's security institutions announced that several hundred Moldovan citizens were trained in Russia, Serbia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina to incite street movements aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order. The same month, voters in the Republic of Moldova gave Maia Sandu a second term and backed EU membership in a special referendum by a margin of 50.4%.

Earlier this month, Moldova’s national security adviser Stanislav Secrieru warned of disinformation aimed at the diaspora and even of possible disruptions at polling stations abroad. Russia also already has troops in a breakaway region of Moldova, but they are isolated and few in number.

Earlier this week, Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan conducted his first foreign visit since taking office to Moldova, meeting with the Moldovan president, prime minister, and the speaker of the Parliament. Bolojan, along with president Nicusor Dan and other top Romanian officials, also signaled continued support for Moldova’s pro-EU path.

(Photo source: Friedrich Merz on X)