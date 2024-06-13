Romania's energy regulator expects prosumers' installed capacity at 2GW by yearend

The installed capacity of the residential PV installations, the so-called prosumers, will increase from 1.7GW currently to 2GW at the end of the year, according to estimates of the energy market regulator ANRE.

The number of prosumers is expected to rise to 200,000 from 130,000 currently as a new edition of the Green House PV subsidies scheme is being launched in 2024.

The rapid rise in the volume of energy generated by the prosumers puts pressure on the electricity transport and distribution firms, ANRE general director Victor Alicus explained.

The installation of a second power meter is needed for monitoring and predicting the power consumed and delivered, he argued, adding that this generates further logistic complications.

"There is a lack of data regarding the consumption of prosumers. There is a tendency to change the consumption mode, and this consumption, when there is no sun, is immediately visible in the network. This situation, multiplied at the level of the country, also surprises the transport operator, it finds itself with consumption situations that we did not have before and that we have to manage. The consumption can not be predicted because of the lack of data. The data provided by these power meters can contribute to reducing imbalances. In addition, it provides concrete information regarding the consumption of energy from renewable sources, as it is necessary to know exactly how much is produced, to know whether Romania observes the national targets," said Alicus, quoted by Economica.net.

(Photo source: Temistocle Lucarelli/Dreamstime.com)