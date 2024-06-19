Romanian energy regulator estimates only 10%-15% of renewable energy projects reach completion

Of the total number of renewable energy projects that have obtained the grid connection technical approval (ATR), only 10-15% will materialize and produce electricity, according to the data presented by Claudiu Dumbrăveanu, ANRE director, at the FOREN regional energy forum 2024.

At the moment - last week - 878 technical connection approvals (ATR) have been issued for wind and photovoltaic projects, said the ANRE official quoted by Economica.net.

However, the number of projects with ATR that also have signed network connection contracts concluded within the deadline stipulated by the legislation is much smaller: 365.

Finally, the number of projects with the authorization for the establishment of energy capacities issued by ANRE is only 77, with a total installed capacity of 1,445 MW.

"These have the best chance of turning into electricity," said Dumbrăveanu, who also provided a calendar of the installations.

Thus, projects with an aggregated capacity of only 611 MW will be put into operation nationwide this year.

However, next year there will be a peak, with capacities summing up to 1,881MW being put in operation. In Romania, 3,026 MW in wind and 1,638 MW in photovoltaics are now installed, excluding prosumers.

(Photo: Ivan Kruk/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com