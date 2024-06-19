DTEK Renewables International (DRI), the Dutch-registered renewables division of Ukrainian energy and utility conglomerate DTEK controlled by Rinat Ahmetov, announced that it purchased a ready-to-build PV project in Romania with a planned capacity of 126MWp, which would become the group's third such project in the country.

The construction of the Văcărești solar park in Dambovita county, in the southern part of Romania, will begin this fall, and the park will become operational next fall.

With the new project from Văcărești, DRI's portfolio in Romania reaches 239 MW.

"This is DRI's third renewable energy production project in Romania, representing a new step in achieving the goal of developing a 1 GW portfolio in the country by 2028," the company said.

DRI already has two operational projects, which have been producing electricity since the beginning of this year: a 53 MW photovoltaic park in Glodeni, Mureș county, and a 60 MW wind farm in Ruginoasa, Iași county.

DRI's strategy is to develop projects through the acquisition of greenfield projects (from early stages to ready-to-build), local partnerships or, the acquisition of operational projects, where it can add value.

(Photo: Wang Song/ Dreamstime)

