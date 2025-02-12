Romanian airline AnimaWings to launch charter flights between Tunisia and Brașov

AnimaWings, the Romanian airline owned by brothers Cristian and Marius Pandel, the founders of tour operator Christian Tour, will launch charter flights on the Monastir MIR (Tunisia) - Brașov GHV route starting June 6, 2025.

The flights will operate every Friday, according to an announcement from Brașov airport, bringing AnimaWings to a total of three charter flights operated weekly from Brașov Airport, namely to Heraklion HER (Crete), Antalya AYT (Turkey), and Monastir MIR (Tunisia). All flights start in early June.

Despite a slow start, activity is picking up at the Brașov airport, the newest in Romania, in anticipation of the summer tourist season. Last week, Moldovan airline HiSky announced the launch of three weekly charter flights from Brașov airport to the island of Crete, starting June 9, 2025, with connections to both Chania CHQ and Heraklion HER airports.

Prior to that, Greek airline Aegean Airlines announced that it will operate flights on the Chania CHQ - Brașov GHV - Chania CHQ (Crete) route every Thursday, starting June 5, 2025, Ziarul Financiar points out.

Additionally, starting May 31, 2025, the Greek operator Sky Express will operate flights on the Brașov GHV - Heraklion HER route every Saturday, and from June 9, 2025, on the Rhodes RHO - Brașov - Rhodes route.

Furthermore, starting June 5, 2025, Flyone will operate the Antalya AYT - Brașov - Antalya AYT route every Thursday. The same route will also be operated by Corendon Airlines every Friday, starting June 6.

(Photo source: AnimaWings on Facebook)