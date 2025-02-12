Transport

Romanian airline AnimaWings to launch charter flights between Tunisia and Brașov

12 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AnimaWings, the Romanian airline owned by brothers Cristian and Marius Pandel, the founders of tour operator Christian Tour, will launch charter flights on the Monastir MIR (Tunisia) - Brașov GHV route starting June 6, 2025.

The flights will operate every Friday, according to an announcement from Brașov airport, bringing AnimaWings to a total of three charter flights operated weekly from Brașov Airport, namely to Heraklion HER (Crete), Antalya AYT (Turkey), and Monastir MIR (Tunisia). All flights start in early June.

Despite a slow start, activity is picking up at the Brașov airport, the newest in Romania, in anticipation of the summer tourist season. Last week, Moldovan airline HiSky announced the launch of three weekly charter flights from Brașov airport to the island of Crete, starting June 9, 2025, with connections to both Chania CHQ and Heraklion HER airports. 

Prior to that, Greek airline Aegean Airlines announced that it will operate flights on the Chania CHQ - Brașov GHV - Chania CHQ (Crete) route every Thursday, starting June 5, 2025, Ziarul Financiar points out.

Additionally, starting May 31, 2025, the Greek operator Sky Express will operate flights on the Brașov GHV - Heraklion HER route every Saturday, and from June 9, 2025, on the Rhodes RHO - Brașov - Rhodes route. 

Furthermore, starting June 5, 2025, Flyone will operate the Antalya AYT - Brașov - Antalya AYT route every Thursday. The same route will also be operated by Corendon Airlines every Friday, starting June 6.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AnimaWings on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Romanian airline AnimaWings to launch charter flights between Tunisia and Brașov

12 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AnimaWings, the Romanian airline owned by brothers Cristian and Marius Pandel, the founders of tour operator Christian Tour, will launch charter flights on the Monastir MIR (Tunisia) - Brașov GHV route starting June 6, 2025.

The flights will operate every Friday, according to an announcement from Brașov airport, bringing AnimaWings to a total of three charter flights operated weekly from Brașov Airport, namely to Heraklion HER (Crete), Antalya AYT (Turkey), and Monastir MIR (Tunisia). All flights start in early June.

Despite a slow start, activity is picking up at the Brașov airport, the newest in Romania, in anticipation of the summer tourist season. Last week, Moldovan airline HiSky announced the launch of three weekly charter flights from Brașov airport to the island of Crete, starting June 9, 2025, with connections to both Chania CHQ and Heraklion HER airports. 

Prior to that, Greek airline Aegean Airlines announced that it will operate flights on the Chania CHQ - Brașov GHV - Chania CHQ (Crete) route every Thursday, starting June 5, 2025, Ziarul Financiar points out.

Additionally, starting May 31, 2025, the Greek operator Sky Express will operate flights on the Brașov GHV - Heraklion HER route every Saturday, and from June 9, 2025, on the Rhodes RHO - Brașov - Rhodes route. 

Furthermore, starting June 5, 2025, Flyone will operate the Antalya AYT - Brașov - Antalya AYT route every Thursday. The same route will also be operated by Corendon Airlines every Friday, starting June 6.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AnimaWings on Facebook)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 February 2025
HR
OLX Job Index: Stabilization of Romanian labor market, blue-collar candidates sought after most
12 February 2025
M&A
Bitdefender expands in Asia-Pacific with acquisition of BitShield division
12 February 2025
Culture
Romanian History Museum official hopes ancient artifacts stolen in Netherlands will be found
12 February 2025
Politics
Controversial Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă praises communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu during EP session
12 February 2025
Politics
From pro-European leader to controversial exit, Klaus Iohannis leaves after a decade as president of Romania
12 February 2025
Politics
Cătălin Predoiu becomes interim head of Romania’s National Liberal Party
12 February 2025
Society
Romania’s perceived corruption index lags behind EU average
12 February 2025
Interviews
'Why compete if we have the same goals?' Munch co-founder Kirill Perepelica on the merger with Bonapp to tackle food waste in the region and the Romanian market's potential