Wizz Air to move Bucharest-Budapest flights to Băneasa Airport from March 30

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced that starting March 30, 2025, its flights between Bucharest and Budapest will be relocated from Henri Coandă International Airport to Bucharest Băneasa - Aurel Vlaicu International Airport.

Passengers traveling on this route are advised to check their email for detailed information and to confirm the new departure or arrival airport. Those who purchased tickets through online travel agencies should contact their providers to verify the changes.

The airline recently revealed that beginning April 1, it will launch operations from its new base at Băneasa Airport with one aircraft and a total of six routes planned for this year.

Nearly 63 million passengers chose to travel with Wizz Air last year on more than 300,000 flights. Of these, 13 million passengers traveled to and from Romania, one of the airline’s key markets.

The airline operates from six Romanian bases: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iași, Sibiu, and Timișoara.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)