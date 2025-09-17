Transport

HiSky expands US network with Bucharest–Chicago direct flights from June 2026

17 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

HiSky will launch direct flights between Bucharest and Chicago in June 2026, expanding its transatlantic network two years after introducing its New York route. The service resumes a direct link suspended 24 years ago, the company said.

The new route will be operated twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays, with the first flight scheduled for June 4.

The Bucharest–Chicago flight will take 10 hours and 50 minutes westbound and 9 hours and 50 minutes on the return.

The move makes HiSky the only airline to operate both nonstop connections between Romania and the United States, strengthening Bucharest’s role as a regional hub for North America. 

The airline said the route will also serve passengers from across Romania, Moldova, and Israel through its connection system, with schedules aligned to enable fast transfers and baggage checked through to final destinations.

“What some called risk, we called vision, and it turns out we were right. Two years ago, we trusted in our passengers’ need to travel quickly, safely, and comfortably across the ocean, and we embraced this role of pioneers. After the results of the first year of operations on the New York route, with the same confidence, we are ready to become the airline that operates both direct connections with the US,” said Iulian Scorpan, CEO of HiSky.

HiSky, founded in 2021, has grown into Romania’s second-largest airline by passenger numbers. The company surpassed 5 million passengers this year and operates a fleet of eight Airbus aircraft serving destinations across Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Africa. 

In 2024, the airline launched its first transatlantic route to New York, offering five weekly frequencies from Henri Coandă International Airport.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: HiSky)

Read next
Normal
Transport

HiSky expands US network with Bucharest–Chicago direct flights from June 2026

17 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

HiSky will launch direct flights between Bucharest and Chicago in June 2026, expanding its transatlantic network two years after introducing its New York route. The service resumes a direct link suspended 24 years ago, the company said.

The new route will be operated twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays, with the first flight scheduled for June 4.

The Bucharest–Chicago flight will take 10 hours and 50 minutes westbound and 9 hours and 50 minutes on the return.

The move makes HiSky the only airline to operate both nonstop connections between Romania and the United States, strengthening Bucharest’s role as a regional hub for North America. 

The airline said the route will also serve passengers from across Romania, Moldova, and Israel through its connection system, with schedules aligned to enable fast transfers and baggage checked through to final destinations.

“What some called risk, we called vision, and it turns out we were right. Two years ago, we trusted in our passengers’ need to travel quickly, safely, and comfortably across the ocean, and we embraced this role of pioneers. After the results of the first year of operations on the New York route, with the same confidence, we are ready to become the airline that operates both direct connections with the US,” said Iulian Scorpan, CEO of HiSky.

HiSky, founded in 2021, has grown into Romania’s second-largest airline by passenger numbers. The company surpassed 5 million passengers this year and operates a fleet of eight Airbus aircraft serving destinations across Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Africa. 

In 2024, the airline launched its first transatlantic route to New York, offering five weekly frequencies from Henri Coandă International Airport.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: HiSky)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 September 2025
Healthcare
Romanian paramedics team named best in the world
17 September 2025
Transport
Romanian car brand Dacia launches Duster Pick-Up version
17 September 2025
Justice
Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu rejects coup attempt charges, compares indictment to Trump case
17 September 2025
Defense
Violation of Polish and Romanian airspace means Russia is testing limits, German chancellor says
17 September 2025
Transport
Nine bids submitted to design new terminal at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă Airport
17 September 2025
Transport
HiSky expands US network with Bucharest–Chicago direct flights from June 2026
17 September 2025
Macro
Romanian FinMin says public deficit of above 8% of GDP this year is currently discussed with EC
17 September 2025
Justice
Case involving ex-presidential candidate Călin Georgescu is “most serious in 35 years,” prosecutor general says