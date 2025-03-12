Angela Gheorghiu celebrates 35 years of opera excellence with special concert in Bucharest

Soprano Angela Gheorghiu, one of the brightest stars of the international opera scene, is celebrating 35 years of excellence in music with a grand anniversary concert on September 7 at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Tickets have been put up for sale online.

The concert will feature an exceptional lineup of performers, including tenor Jonathan Tetelman, baritone Mihai Damian, violinist Alexandru Tomescu, and actor Marius Manole. The Bucharest Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by David Giménez Carreras, a maestro recognized on prestigious stages worldwide.

Angela Gheorghiu is regarded as one of the most important sopranos of all time. She graduated from the National University of Music in Bucharest in 1990 and began her international career the same year. Her triumphant debut at the Royal Opera House in 1992 as Mimì in La Bohème marked the start of a meteoric rise.

Gheorghiu has performed on the world’s most prestigious stages, including the Metropolitan Opera, Teatro alla Scala, Wiener Staatsoper, and Opéra National de Paris, collaborating with renowned conductors and opera directors.

With her unmistakable voice, rare stage expressiveness, and flawless technique, Gheorghiu has redefined interpretive standards in operas such as La Traviata, Tosca, Adriana Lecouvreur, Faust, La Bohème, and Carmen.

She has an impressive discography with Decca and Warner, receiving numerous international awards, including Gramophone, Diapason d’Or, and Echo Klassik, making her one of the most beloved sopranos worldwide.

Tickets for the special concert in Bucharest are available exclusively on iabilet.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)