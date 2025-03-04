Culture

Cristian Măcelaru to open anniversary edition of Romania’s George Enescu Festival

04 March 2025

Cristian Măcelaru will conduct the opening concert of the anniversary edition of the George Enescu International Festival, one of the world’s most prestigious classical music events, taking place from August 24 to September 21. The Romanian conductor will lead the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir at the inaugural performance at Sala Palatului in Bucharest, joined by renowned violinist Nemanja Radulović.

The evening’s program will feature the world premiere of Concerto for Orchestra by Dan Dediu, Violin Concerto in D minor by Aram Khachaturian, and Romanian Poem, Op. 1 by George Enescu. 

Tickets for the opening concert are available online at Eventim.ro and at physical sales points in Carrefour hypermarkets and Cărturești and Humanitas bookstores, with prices ranging from RON 90 to RON 280. The performance will also feature a special visual presentation by multimedia directors Nona Ciobanu and Peter Košir, offering audiences an immersive experience into Enescu’s musical universe.

The 27th edition of the George Enescu International Festival will commemorate 70 years since the composer’s passing under the theme of Anniversaries/Celebrations. The event will bring over 4,000 renowned artists to Bucharest, performing 95 concerts that will highlight both Enescu’s legacy and his lasting impact on classical music worldwide.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers; by Andrada Pavel)

