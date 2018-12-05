Romanian ruling party’s MP Andreea Cosma gets four-year prison sentence

Andreea Cosma, MP for the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) and daughter of the former Prahova County Council president Mircea Cosma, was given on December 4 a four-year sentence by the High Court of Cassation and Justice for complicity in abuse of office with particularly serious consequences.

The case is related to the sale of land and other assets by Plopeni Industrial Park owned by Prahova County Council. Cosma’s deeds are related to her activity as public notary.

The other two defendants in this file, Danut Cornea and Florin Anghel, have also received four years’ imprisonment, according to local News.ro. The defendants can appeal the decision.

In January 2017, the corruption file involving Andreea Cosma was sent from the Ploiesti Court of Appeal to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, after Andreea Cosma was elected MP on the PSD ticket. The file, in which Andreea Cosma was indicted for complicity to abuse of office, a crime that would have been committed as a notary, had been sent to the court in 2015.

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) calculated damages in amount of RON 18 million (EUR 4 million) in this case.

[email protected]