Romanian tax agency’s new auction platform attracts 14 million visits on first day

Romania’s tax authority ANAF announced 14 million visits within the first 24 hours of launching its new digital auction platform. The system allows users to browse and participate in auctions for goods seized or managed by the state through a fully online process.

The platform, eLicitațiiANAF, was developed by the ANAF in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance as part of a broader effort to modernize and digitize tax administration.

Assets listed on the platform include both movable and immovable goods, displayed for 30 days to inform potential buyers. Users can also request in-person viewings with ANAF officials before taking part in auctions.

Online auctions run for periods of five, seven, or ten days, with bids updated in real time and participants receiving automatic notifications. To join, users must have an account in ANAF’s Virtual Private Space (SPV) and pay or guarantee a participation fee equal to 10% of the starting price. Unsuccessful bidders are refunded within five days.

The platform supports multiple payment methods, including bank cards, online transfers, and postal orders.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)