Amazon considering closing down machine learning department in Romania

21 November 2024

Amazon is considering closing down the AGI Data Services in Romania - the department through which data was managed and validated to feed AI (artificial intelligence) models and applications, the company's representatives confirmed, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"After careful consideration, we have announced that we are exploring the option of closing down the operations of AGI Data Services in Romania. We have already notified employees whose roles may be affected and are committed to supporting them throughout the transition," according to the company's statement.

Amazon officials did not communicate about the number of affected employees, but around 400 people are working in the department subject to possible closure (AGI Data Services), according to marketing, management and business consultant Doru Șupeală. 

They would be made redundant, most likely, starting from January 1, 2025.

"The amount of compensation paid by the company to those fired is now being negotiated. Employees are pushing for more compensatory wages. The collective labour contract does not provide for the compensation offered in case of dismissal," according to Șupeală.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

