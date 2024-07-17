Tech

Microsoft, Amazon and Google post losses in Romania despite significant business

17 July 2024

American tech giants Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, despite their significant operations in Romania, have reported no profits for 2023, according to data from the Romanian Ministry of Finance compiled by Ziarul Financiar

The local subsidiaries of the three American groups reported combined revenues of approximately EUR 370 million and losses of EUR 25 million in 2023. 

However, as these companies are accelerating their investments in cloud infrastructure, the local media mentions ongoing negotiations for a major data center in Romania. 

This data center project could see investments ranging from USD 1 billion to USD 2 billion as discussions with the Romanian government progress. The focus is on finding suitable locations with adequate power supply and connectivity. 

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, came to Romania on Monday and met with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu to discuss a partnership to enhance Romania’s cloud infrastructure. However, the two officials didn’t officially mention any talks about a potential Google investment in a data center in Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristina Ionescu/Dreamstime.com)

