Business
Romania’s second biggest electro-IT retailer starts Black Friday campaign
25 October 2019
Romania’s second biggest electronics retailer Flanco starts a new edition of its extended Black Friday, a one-month campaign between October 25 and November 23.

The retailer offers discounts of up to 80% for over 750,000 products, in 155 stores in 114 cities across Romania, as well as online on www.flanco.ro, a statement of the company informs.

The company wants a bigger campaign to mark 25 years of activity, Flanco CEO Dragos Sirbu announced. For this year's Black Friday edition, Flanco has prepared more than 100,000 TVs, 65,000 phones, 300,000 large and small appliances, as well as hundreds of thousands of other products in the range of IT, gaming, automotive, gadgets, tools and tools or fitness.

Flanco is controlled by Romanian investor Iulian Stanciu, who is also CEO and minority shareholder of eMAG, the biggest online retailer in Romania, which imported the Black Friday concept in the country, in 2011. Since then, most local retailers have adopted Black Friday, but some turned it into a longer sales event, of up to one month. The fourth quarter is traditionally the best period of the year for retailers and Black Friday plays an important role in this.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 42651262 © Radub85 - Dreamstime.com)

