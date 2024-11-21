Romania’s new electric train canceled the day after inaugural journey due to technical glitch

Romania's newly inaugurated electric train, which made its first journey on Wednesday with prime minister Marcel Ciolacu and transport minister Sorin Grindeanu aboard, canceled its service on Thursday morning, November 21, due a technical issue, Hotnews.ro reported. Passengers thus departed from Bucharest's Gara de Nord with another CFR Călători train, with a half-hour delay.

According to media reports, the new Alstom Coradia Stream train, which debuted Wednesday on the Bucharest-Brașov route, was scheduled to depart from Bucharest's Gara de Nord station at 5:40 AM but was replaced by a CFR Călători service that left at 6:11 AM.

The Railway Reform Authority (ARF) reportedly explained that the train's onboard computer displayed errors that could not be reset in time, likely caused during its movement to the depot and locomotive disconnection.

The president of the Railway Reform Authority (ARF), Ștefan Roșeanu, told News.ro that Alstom's technical teams are working to resolve the issue and conducting additional checks to prevent future occurrences.

"The team is mobilized, and we are confident the problem will be resolved today," Roșeanu said.

Thus, officials expect the train to resume normal operations by Friday.

The electric train inaugurated on Wednesday on the popular route from Bucharest Nord to Brașov via Ploiești Vest and the Prahova Valley resorts is the first of the 37 inter-regional Coradia Stream trains ordered by ARF. Additionally, it represents the arrival of the first new electric train in 30 years, according to Alstom.

The remaining 36 trains are set to gradually arrive in Romania by 2026, and will serve multiple routes, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu said.

From November 21 to December 14, the six-car, 351-seat train is scheduled to operate on a regular program, departing Bucharest at 05:40 and returning from Brașov at 08:43.

Tickets for the Bucharest-Brașov route are priced at RON 63 for second class and RON 91 for first class.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)