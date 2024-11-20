Transport

Romania’s first new electric train starts running on Bucharest-Brașov route

20 November 2024

CFR Călători began operating Romania’s first new electric train, the Alstom Coradia Stream, on Wednesday, November 20, on the Bucharest-Brașov route. The inaugural journey departed from Bucharest’s Gara de Nord at 09:30 and was scheduled to arrive in the mountain city of Brașov at noon.

“The Coradia Stream model is the first train supplied by the manufacturing company Alstom Ferroviaria S.p.A. for passenger rail transport in Romania, within the framework of the procurement contract concluded and carried out by the Railway Reform Authority (ARF),” CFR Călători said.

The electric train runs on the popular route from Bucharest Nord to Brașov via Ploiești Vest and the Prahova Valley resorts. Tickets are priced at RON 63 for second class and RON 91 for first class on the Bucharest-Brașov route. 

From November 21 to December 14, the train will operate on a regular schedule, departing Bucharest at 05:40 and returning from Brașov at 08:43.

The six-car electric train features a low-floor design for accessibility and a maximum speed of 160 km/h. It boasts 351 seats, according to CFR Călători.

The maintenance of the electric train is provided by the manufacturing company Alstom.

For real-time updates, schedules, and ticket purchases, travelers can use the CFR Călători app or visit the company’s official website. 

The Railway Reform Authority has contracted 37 such inter-regional electric trains from Alstom Ferroviaria, according to Europafm.ro. In the first part of next year, 11 more trains will arrive in Romania and enter service on the country’s main railway routes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ARF - Autoritatea pentru Reformă Feroviară)

