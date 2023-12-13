Transport

Romanian electronics producer Allview launches electric car

13 December 2023

Romanian company Visual Fan, known for its electronics produced under the Allview brand and more recently for importing the Skywell ET5 electric SUV, unveiled an electric vehicle – a microcar that will be produced in China and marketed by the new Allview Auto division.

Its price will be just under EUR 8,000 after all the Rabla Plus subsidies are applied.

The vehicle, now launched in Romania, is the result of a collaboration with a Chinese partner and was specially adapted for the Romanian and European markets.

With a range of 170 km, a 360-degree camera, and the ability to be driven, according to Allview Auto, from the age of 16 (B1), the Allview Auto "contributes to the improvement of urban mobility and brings an extra of sustainability in everyday life". The CityZEN car is dedicated primarily to urban traffic and short extra-urban journeys.

The company said that it plans to launch at least two more electric models in 2024, including a mini SUV.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Allview)

