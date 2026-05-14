News from Companies

Alkagesta Expands Aviation Fuel, Marine Fuel and Biofuels Operations Across Europe

Alkagesta continues expanding its operations in the European energy sector by increasing supplies of aviation fuel, low-sulfur marine fuel (ULSFO), and advanced biofuels across multiple regional markets, including Romania.



Since February 2026, Alkagesta has been supplying Jet A-1 aviation fuel through the NATO pipeline system in Europe. Initially, the company supplied airports in Brussels and Frankfurt, and today it operates across five airports in Germany and Belgium, strengthening its position in the European aviation fuel market.



Alkagesta was also among the first companies in the Central and Eastern Mediterranean region to offer low-sulfur marine fuel (ULSFO) to regional clients. Following the implementation of ECA environmental regulations in May 2025, the company successfully delivered more than 500,000 tons of low-sulfur marine fuel throughout the Mediterranean during 2025, according to the company’s ESG report.



The company continues developing its biofuels division by expanding feedstock sourcing, regional logistics, and advanced biofuel supply capabilities. Alkagesta Romania is also becoming an increasingly important part of the company’s sustainable fuel and renewable energy strategy in Eastern Europe.



“Since launching our dedicated biofuels desk in 2025, we have built a certified, end-to-end trading platform across Europe and beyond, combining strong market access with disciplined risk management to deliver reliable and scalable solutions across the biofuels value chain,” said Anthony Guida, Biofuels Trader at Alkagesta.



Alkagesta believes biofuels remain one of the most practical and scalable decarbonization solutions currently available, as they can be integrated into existing supply chains without major infrastructure investments.



Special attention is also being given to Used Cooking Oil (UCO) recycling and secondary raw material processing. In 2022, Alkagesta invested in a UCO processing facility and has since demonstrated steady growth in collection and recycling volumes. UCO collection increased from 734 tons to 1,860 tons, while processed secondary raw materials nearly tripled to 1,780 tons.



According to the company, this growth became possible through improved collection coverage, enhanced logistics coordination, higher processing efficiency, and expanded sourcing activities, including UCO supplies from Malta within a regional circular economy network.



Currently, Alkagesta operates in 48 countries with 17 offices and representative locations worldwide. The company also manages fuel storage infrastructure exceeding 700,000 cubic meters across Europe and Asia.



*This is a press release.