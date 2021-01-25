Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 13:06
Real Estate

Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 10 mln in exclusive villa complex north of Bucharest

25 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian entrepreneur Alina Marulis invests EUR 10 million in a boutique project of 12 villas at the edge of Baneasa forest, north of Bucharest. The construction is financed from the developer’s own funds, with a pre-approved investment loan from Libra Bank, which can be accessed for later stages.

The project will be developed in three phases, according to a press release. Construction for the first three villas has begun and reached ground 0, while the entire project will be delivered by the summer of 2022. 

“The idea of this project came from my dream home, a luxury construction surrounded by the woods, close to Bucharest. In the context of the pandemic and the growing demand for houses in green areas, we have designed a compound, Oxygen Home, an exclusive villa project, near the American School and the Baneasa forest, which offers to the high-income population of Bucharest a healthy, clean lifestyle in terms of air quality, in the comfort of a state of the art construction”, said Alina Marulis, CEO, Oxygen Home, an entrepreneur with 16 years of experience in the construction market. 

The houses are built on plots of 450 sqm and have an area of 375 sqm, distributed on the ground floor and first floor. The price of a villa starts from EUR 975,000 + VAT. 

The villas will benefit from facilities such as a smart home system controlled via smartphone or tablet, jacuzzi, sauna, fireplace, and garden with deck and lawn. The spa room (with jacuzzi, fireplace, and dry sauna) can be interconnected with the garden during the warm season.

Oxygen Home will be certified as a sustainable ensemble and will receive the Green Homes certification from Romania Green Building Council.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/19/2021 - 08:28
19 January 2021
Real Estate
Turkish developer speeds up expansion of big residential project north of Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 13:06
Real Estate

Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 10 mln in exclusive villa complex north of Bucharest

25 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian entrepreneur Alina Marulis invests EUR 10 million in a boutique project of 12 villas at the edge of Baneasa forest, north of Bucharest. The construction is financed from the developer’s own funds, with a pre-approved investment loan from Libra Bank, which can be accessed for later stages.

The project will be developed in three phases, according to a press release. Construction for the first three villas has begun and reached ground 0, while the entire project will be delivered by the summer of 2022. 

“The idea of this project came from my dream home, a luxury construction surrounded by the woods, close to Bucharest. In the context of the pandemic and the growing demand for houses in green areas, we have designed a compound, Oxygen Home, an exclusive villa project, near the American School and the Baneasa forest, which offers to the high-income population of Bucharest a healthy, clean lifestyle in terms of air quality, in the comfort of a state of the art construction”, said Alina Marulis, CEO, Oxygen Home, an entrepreneur with 16 years of experience in the construction market. 

The houses are built on plots of 450 sqm and have an area of 375 sqm, distributed on the ground floor and first floor. The price of a villa starts from EUR 975,000 + VAT. 

The villas will benefit from facilities such as a smart home system controlled via smartphone or tablet, jacuzzi, sauna, fireplace, and garden with deck and lawn. The spa room (with jacuzzi, fireplace, and dry sauna) can be interconnected with the garden during the warm season.

Oxygen Home will be certified as a sustainable ensemble and will receive the Green Homes certification from Romania Green Building Council.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/19/2021 - 08:28
19 January 2021
Real Estate
Turkish developer speeds up expansion of big residential project north of Bucharest
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market