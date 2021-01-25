Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 10 mln in exclusive villa complex north of Bucharest

Romanian entrepreneur Alina Marulis invests EUR 10 million in a boutique project of 12 villas at the edge of Baneasa forest, north of Bucharest. The construction is financed from the developer’s own funds, with a pre-approved investment loan from Libra Bank, which can be accessed for later stages.

The project will be developed in three phases, according to a press release. Construction for the first three villas has begun and reached ground 0, while the entire project will be delivered by the summer of 2022.

“The idea of this project came from my dream home, a luxury construction surrounded by the woods, close to Bucharest. In the context of the pandemic and the growing demand for houses in green areas, we have designed a compound, Oxygen Home, an exclusive villa project, near the American School and the Baneasa forest, which offers to the high-income population of Bucharest a healthy, clean lifestyle in terms of air quality, in the comfort of a state of the art construction”, said Alina Marulis, CEO, Oxygen Home, an entrepreneur with 16 years of experience in the construction market.

The houses are built on plots of 450 sqm and have an area of 375 sqm, distributed on the ground floor and first floor. The price of a villa starts from EUR 975,000 + VAT.

The villas will benefit from facilities such as a smart home system controlled via smartphone or tablet, jacuzzi, sauna, fireplace, and garden with deck and lawn. The spa room (with jacuzzi, fireplace, and dry sauna) can be interconnected with the garden during the warm season.

Oxygen Home will be certified as a sustainable ensemble and will receive the Green Homes certification from Romania Green Building Council.

(Photo source: the company)