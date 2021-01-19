Profile picture for user andreich
Real Estate

Turkish developer speeds up expansion of big residential project north of Bucharest

19 January 2021
Turkish real estate developer Opus Land will invest over EUR 29 million in 2021 in the ongoing development of its Cosmopolis residential project complex in Stefanestii de Jos, north of Bucharest, one of the biggest projects of this kind in Romania.

The sum is roughly one-third higher than what the developer poured into the project last year.

Opus Land will add some 500 housing units to the project, half of which will be villas - in line with the market's trend.

The company will also continue developing the project's general infrastructure by adding new facilities or extending the existing ones.

The most important will be expanding the existing strip mall within Cosmopolis, which will triple its area to 14,000 sqm for rent.

In 2020, the developer concluded 488 new transactions in Cosmopolis. Its sales target for this year is approximately 500 units.

The Cosmopolis community currently has about 11,000 inhabitants and is estimated to reach about 13,000 by the end of 2021.

The total investment made in Cosmopolis so far amounts to EUR 350 mln.

The project aims to become the first new city developed in Romania after 1989.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

