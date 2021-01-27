US investor takes over Romanian provider of AI solutions for e-commerce

US company Algolia has bought Romanian startup MorphL, which develops technologies based on artificial intelligence (AI) for e-commerce and promises e-tailers to boost their sales by persuading possible buyers, Profit.ro reported.

MorphL was founded in 2018 by local entrepreneurs Alexandra Anghel and Ciprian Borodescu.

Its artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies enable the digitization of online commerce processes for companies, helping them increase online sales. Specifically, Morphl technologies allow the personalization of the e-commerce experiences by anticipating the users' intentions.

In 2019, MorphL was selected to be part of the Techstars acceleration program specializing in artificial intelligence in Montreal, Canada. MorphL had previously received funding and support from the European Data Incubator and the Google Digital News Initiative.

Based in San Francisco, Algolia offers an online search platform for companies allowing them and the developers to optimize search processes.

