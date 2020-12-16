Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/16/2020 - 08:16
Business

SoftOne Romania takes over Greek software integrator Orosimo

16 December 2020
Cloud ERP solutions provider SoftOne Romania, a member of the Olympia investment group owned by businessman Panos Germanos, has taken over Greek software integrator Orosimo Software.

The acquisition is part of SoftOne Romania's development strategy to expand its network of national partners and its customer portfolio, which has already reached over 600 companies.

Orosimo Software is a developer of ERP, CRM, and WMS software solutions, with a team of over 45 developers and IT consultants internationally, present for over ten years on the Romanian market. Since 2017, the company has been a strategic partner of SoftOne, so it has relevant experience in implementing and developing Soft1 solutions.

SoftOne Technologies is one of the leading providers of ERP, CRM, and Web & Mobile software solutions in Southeastern Europe.

Headquartered in Athens, Greece, SoftOne provides options for hosting business solutions both on the client's server and in Cloud / Software as a Service (SaaS), small, medium-sized companies, and large organizations. SoftOne Romania has been present on the local market for seven years.

The SoftOne Group has approximately 300 employees and more than 600 partners, serving about 47,000 customers in four countries (Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

