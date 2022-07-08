Business

New Romanian air carrier targets domestic routes and charter flights

08 July 2022
AirConnect, a new Romanian air carrier, launches charter flights this summer and will operate domestic routes starting this autumn, using ATR 72-600 planes.

AirConnect will launch domestic flights, connecting regional airports with nearby hubs. The first cities in Romania targeted are Bucharest, Oradea, Arad, Timisoara, Craiova, Targu Mures, Sibiu and Baia Mare.

AirConnect operates one aircraft for the moment but will receive another one in the autumn and another two next year.

The first AirConnect plane arrived, on Thursday, July 7, at Bucharest Băneasa International Airport.

"We focus on quality services at affordable prices in order to become the first travel option for tourists on the regional flights segment," stated Tudor Constantinescu, General Manager of AirConnect.

He added that the new airline launches at a time when the air transportation industry is plagued by a wave of delayed and cancelled flights. According to the Bucharest National Airports Company, more than 7,000 flights were delayed or cancelled this year at Otopeni Airport.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

1

