Romanian airline AirConnect starts operating regular domestic and international flights

AirConnect, a Romanian airline founded in 2022, said it started operating regular flights to both domestic and international destinations on March 27. In addition, new summer routes will be introduced in June.

Starting March 27, the air carrier flies from Bucharest to Sibiu, Suceava, Baia Mare, and Targu Mures several times weekly. Moreover, twice a week, the air carrier connects Bucharest and Budapest, in Hungary.

Also twice a week, AirConnect flies from Cluj-Napoca to Budapest.

"We set out to become the first flight option for passengers from Southeast Europe, and today we took a first step in this direction. We are happy to be able to offer Romanians a cheap, safe, fast and comfortable connection between the capital and some of the country's largest cities," said Tudor Constantinescu, general manager of AirConnect.

"We are actively working to diversify routes. We will operate new flights in three months, especially for the summer season. Most likely, from the fall, we will expand the list of both domestic and foreign destinations," he added.

The summer flights to be operated from June this year will be between Bucharest and Dubrovnik and Constanta and Cluj, Oradea, Suceava, and Timisoara.

The AirConnect fleet currently includes two 68-seat ATR 72-600 aircraft. The company said it would increase the number of planes to four, given its goal of becoming the market leader in the regional flights segment.

The flights are available online on the company's website and the mobile application, but also through partner agencies, the Amadeus global distribution system and the main online platforms in the country and abroad.

In 2022, AirConnect operated charter flights to Greece and Turkey in partnership with tour operators such as Karpaten Turism, Dertour, Cocktail Holidays, and AeroVacante.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AirConnect)