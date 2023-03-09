Wizz Air introduces Iasi-Berlin flights this month

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air said on Thursday that it would operate a new route from Iasi, a major city in eastern Romania, to Germany's capital Berlin. The flight will be available as of March 27, twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

"We are extremely pleased to announce a new route between Iasi and Berlin. With beautiful scenery, fascinating history and incredible architecture, Berlin offers something for every traveller," said Valeria Bragarenco, Corporate Communication Manager at Wizz Air.

Tickets can be booked online on the company's website or via the app for prices starting at RON 99.

At the end of February, the air carrier announced that it decided to suspend all its flights to and from Moldova's capital Chisinau starting March 14 due to security risks. In this context, it also said it would increase the number of flights from Iasi, the closest airport to Chisinau where the company operates.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)