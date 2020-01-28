Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 08:09
Business
Romanian AI startup to raise EUR 1 mln to help online stores better target customers
28 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian startup MorphL, which has participated in an acceleration process with Techstars Montreal in Canada, is in talks with several investors from Romania, Europe and Canada for raising EUR 1 million needed for expansion.

The money will be used for expansion primarily on the US market, explained Ciprian Borodescu, CEO and co-founder MorphL, in an interview with Ziarul Financiar daily.

"This funding will be used in three directions: firstly, develop a sales team in the US and around a vice president of sales that was already hired during Techstars, secondly, develop a marketing strategy, and thirdly, continue product development because it is a market where we have extremely many possibilities for development both in terms of AI and integration with other platforms," Borodescu stated.

Essentially, MorphL provides online stores tools to optimise their customised behavior in order to better anticipate and target customers’ steps with the final aim of maximizing the sales.

“By analyzing the entire behavior of a user [of an online store] we can predict with a certain probability, let’s say 75%, whether he will buy or add a product to the shopping cart at the next session,” Borodescu explained detailing on one of the several machine learning models.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 01/28/2020 - 08:09
Business
Romanian AI startup to raise EUR 1 mln to help online stores better target customers
28 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian startup MorphL, which has participated in an acceleration process with Techstars Montreal in Canada, is in talks with several investors from Romania, Europe and Canada for raising EUR 1 million needed for expansion.

The money will be used for expansion primarily on the US market, explained Ciprian Borodescu, CEO and co-founder MorphL, in an interview with Ziarul Financiar daily.

"This funding will be used in three directions: firstly, develop a sales team in the US and around a vice president of sales that was already hired during Techstars, secondly, develop a marketing strategy, and thirdly, continue product development because it is a market where we have extremely many possibilities for development both in terms of AI and integration with other platforms," Borodescu stated.

Essentially, MorphL provides online stores tools to optimise their customised behavior in order to better anticipate and target customers’ steps with the final aim of maximizing the sales.

“By analyzing the entire behavior of a user [of an online store] we can predict with a certain probability, let’s say 75%, whether he will buy or add a product to the shopping cart at the next session,” Borodescu explained detailing on one of the several machine learning models.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 January 2020
Social
Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study
10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019
10 January 2020
Business
Romanian toy sharing startup raises EUR 162,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
09 January 2020
Sports
Two Romanians drive over 11,000 km to the coldest village on Earth in a Dacia Duster
09 January 2020
Justice
Romanian teacher sentenced to 8 years in jail for receiving EUR 200 bribe

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40