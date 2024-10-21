Tech

Ahold Delhaize inaugurates tech studio in Bucharest, looking for IT specialists

21 October 2024

AD/01, the tech studio part of Ahold Delhaize’s brands family, which includes the Mega Image retail chain in the local market, expanded its presence in Romania by inaugurating new offices in Bucharest’s Timpuri Noi Square. 

The tech company was launched in April 2024, with the goal of driving advancements in customer experience and operational efficiency by leveraging advanced technology to create personalized shopping experiences. 

"As a technology company within one of the world’s largest retail groups, we are at the forefront of digital transformation in food retail," said Adnan Olmez, General Manager of AD/01.

At the moment, the company is focusing on the technological convergence of mobile applications across six European countries. New apps have already been launched in Belgium, Luxembourg, Serbia, and the Czech Republic, with rollouts in Romania and Greece expected by year-end. 

AD/01 now has 80 IT specialists and is looking to hire more in sectors like mobile app development, eCommerce, data, loyalty programs, promotions, and core retail solutions. Specifically, they are looking to fill 30 new positions. Open roles include Full Stack Developer, Back-End Developer, Front-End Developer, Q.A. Automation Engineer, Network Security Engineer, Data Engineer, SAP consultants, Platform Engineer, Business Analyst, Data Solution Architect, Business Controller, and more. 

The tech hub aims to reach a total of 250 employees by the end of 2025. To incentivize talent, the company offers a hybrid working model and opportunities to collaborate with global experts in various cutting-edge technologies such as Java, Kotlin, React, Python, DataBricks, Azure, AWS, and SAP.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Tech

