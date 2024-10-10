Aviation technology specialist SITA chooses Cluj-Napoca for its new global IT hub

SITA, a global leader in technology for the air transport industry, opened a new technological hub in Cluj-Napoca, in Romania's Transylvania region. The new center will develop cutting-edge solutions that address the aviation industry's most pressing challenges, such as improving passenger experience and reducing environmental impact, the company said.

The SITA hub in Cluj-Napoca is part of a global network of technology centers connecting locations in London (United Kingdom), Letterkenny (Ireland), and New Delhi (India).

It has approximately 50 employees, with plans to expand, depending on the market dynamics.

"The new technological hub in Cluj-Napoca is part of a wider strategy to decentralize operations, modernize the technological development process, and diversify talent. This helps us address industry challenges, including the need for faster technology deployment," said David Lavorel, CEO of SITA.

"Although located in Eastern Europe, the hub serves global customers and plays a vital role in transforming passenger processing solutions worldwide. Its strategic location offers better time zone alignment and proximity to growing regions such as the Middle East and Asia," he added.

The level of air transport exceeded expectations in 2023, and IATA forecasts continued growth to 8 billion passengers globally by 2040. SITA said that its investment in Cluj-Napoca is driving this digital transformation as airports and airlines invest billions in IT to meet growing passenger demand.

"The hub is instrumental in creating state-of-the-art platforms such as SITA Flex, which enables passengers to check-in and board using their phone, reducing waiting times by up to 40% globally. At the same time, SITA WorldTracer reduces lost baggage incidents by 77%, while also reducing CO2 emissions with its cloud-based system," reads the press release.

SITA is the IT provider to the airline industry, offering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft, and governments. With approximately 2,500 customers, its solutions drive operational efficiency at more than 1,000 airports while providing customers the promise of a connected aircraft for more than 18,000 aircraft globally. It also provides technology solutions to more than 70 governments.

SITA is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: SITA)