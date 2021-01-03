Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/01/2021 - 12:13
Capital markets

Romanian farm supply retailer Agroland floats its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

01 March 2021
Romanian company Agroland Business System (AG), which operates the biggest network of farm supply stores in Romania, listed its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday, March 1.

The AG shares traded at an average price of RON 19.35 in the first two hours of trading. Thus, the investors who participated in the company’s private share placement, in November 2020, got an average return of over 300% on their investment.

The Agroland shares debuted at RON 22.8 and went down to a daily low of RON 16 before stabilizing at around RON 18. At this price, the company’s market capitalization is RON 211 mln (EUR 43.5 mln).

(Photo source: the company)

