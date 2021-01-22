Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/22/2021 - 08:13
Business

RO DIY retailer sees 50% growth at its debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

22 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian do-it-yourself retailer MAM Bricolaj, founded and controlled by local entrepreneur Cristian Gavan, recorded an increase of over 50% of its share price at its debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The company, which raised about EUR 1.7 mln from local investors through a private placement at the beginning of September 2020, reached a market capitalization of RON 51.8 mln (EUR 10.6 mln) after the first day of trading.

The share price climbed as high as RON 37 at the opening of the trading session and closed at RON 30.6, 53% above the price investors paid in the private placement in September (RON 20).

The initial offer, which was addressed to a limited number of investors, was closed in just half an hour, according to the intermediary – local brokerage firm Tradeville.

Thus, the investors who bought shares in September could mark profits of over 50%. However, most of them decided to keep the shares in their portfolios.

The transactions in the first day totaled close to 100,000 shares, less than a fourth of the shares sold by the company in September.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Diana Oros)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/21/2021 - 07:39
21 January 2021
Capital markets
DIY retailer MAM Bricolaj floats its shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/22/2021 - 08:13
Business

RO DIY retailer sees 50% growth at its debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

22 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian do-it-yourself retailer MAM Bricolaj, founded and controlled by local entrepreneur Cristian Gavan, recorded an increase of over 50% of its share price at its debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The company, which raised about EUR 1.7 mln from local investors through a private placement at the beginning of September 2020, reached a market capitalization of RON 51.8 mln (EUR 10.6 mln) after the first day of trading.

The share price climbed as high as RON 37 at the opening of the trading session and closed at RON 30.6, 53% above the price investors paid in the private placement in September (RON 20).

The initial offer, which was addressed to a limited number of investors, was closed in just half an hour, according to the intermediary – local brokerage firm Tradeville.

Thus, the investors who bought shares in September could mark profits of over 50%. However, most of them decided to keep the shares in their portfolios.

The transactions in the first day totaled close to 100,000 shares, less than a fourth of the shares sold by the company in September.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Diana Oros)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/21/2021 - 07:39
21 January 2021
Capital markets
DIY retailer MAM Bricolaj floats its shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market