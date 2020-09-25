Romanian agri shop chain invests EUR 50,000 in innovative startups

Agroland, the biggest chain of agriculture-dedicated shops in Romania, has launched an online hackathon for agritech startups.

The company will invest EUR 50,000 in this project, whose goal is to select five teams of entrepreneurs and help them turn their ideas into startups. The five selected teams will get mentorship, access to Agroland’s business network, training and workshops from Ascendis, and EUR 10,000 each to cover the seed costs.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The hackathon takes place on November 13-15.

“We believe that the growth potential in agriculture is much higher than in other economic branches, so we set out to support the talent and dedication of tech startups in the field, which can strengthen the growth of the agricultural sector in Romania," said Horia Cardoș, founder and CEO of Agroland.

Agroland operates 247 shops throughout Romania and recorded a turnover of EUR 30 mln in 2019.

[email protected]

(Photo source: George Oprea/Dreamstime.com)