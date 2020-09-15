Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/15/2020 - 08:33
Business
Techcelerator and Google launch AI accelerator for Romanian startups
15 September 2020
Techcelerator and Google for Startups will launch the "Advancing AI" acceleration program for Romanian startups looking to build AI products and scale their businesses.

The program aims to boost the Romanian AI ecosystem by supporting AI entrepreneurs with access to the dedicated AI resources provided by Google.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Applications are open until October 15, 2020. All applicants will be invited to an online session during which Google AI experts will talk about the industry, opportunities, and success stories. After this meetup, the jury will select up to five teams.

The selected teams which will enter the program will have to cumulatively meet the following criteria: have a strong technical team with a prototype or a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) making use of technologies like AI, ML, Deep Learning, Big Data, Advanced Analytics.

The startups should aim to have a feasible product, an internationally scalable solution, and a strong commitment to validate and expand fast in the targeted market.

With access to the best of Google - its experts, network, and advanced technologies - the startups will benefit from 2 months of mentoring sessions focused on three modules essential for their business development: "AI Design Thinking, a human-centered approach to building AI products", "AI Product Management and Marketing", and "Investor Readiness".

The program will end in December, with the AI Graduation Demo event.

For this specific program, Techcelerator maintains the same level of potential investments as in the case of the Fintech program rolled out in parallel: up to EUR 200,000 from GapMinder VC and access to co-investment deals from the SeedBlink crowdfunding platform, business angel communities, like Tech Angels, and other international investors.

(Photo: Sarayut Thaneerat/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
