Romania’s Agroland secures EUR 15 mln EIB-backed loan to triple egg production capacity

Romanian agribusiness group Agroland announced that it will access EUR 15 million in financing under the European Investment Bank’s (EIB) Recovery and Resilience Plan to fund the expansion of its poultry platform at Mihăilești.

The investment, worth a total of EUR 20 million, will be used to build and equip 12 new halls with capacity for 600,000 laying hens.

The project, which will also be financed from the company’s own resources, aims to triple current production levels and raise Agroland’s flock to one million hens by the end of 2027. The expansion will strengthen Agroland’s position as the largest producer of cage-free, free-range, and organic eggs in southern Romania.

The loan, arranged via Raiffeisen Bank, will be backed by an EIB portfolio guarantee covering 80% of the facility.

Agroland’s board has convened a shareholders’ meeting on September 29 to approve the credit agreement and related collateral.

“This strategic investment marks a key milestone in our long-term growth plan and in consolidating Agroland’s leadership on Romania’s agri-food market,” said founder and Chief Executive Horia Cardoș. “Securing financing under the EIB programme is a strong signal of confidence in our direction and confirms our growth plans are realistic and well-founded.”

Founded in 1997, Agroland has grown from a small farm retail chain to a diversified group active in retail, agribusiness, food production, and animal nutrition. It operates more than 250 Agroland-branded stores and has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market since 2021.

(Photo source: the company)