Romania's newly-appointed minister of agriculture reportedly involved in same frauds as his predecessor

One of the beneficiaries of the alleged frauds that resulted in the resignation of the former Romanian minister of agriculture Adrian Chesnoiu is his successor, Petre Daea, according to the report drafted by the anticorruption prosecutors and consulted by G4media.ro.

More precisely, Petre Daea helped one of his relatives get a job in the ministry.

Former minister Chenoiu is investigated by the Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) for having rigged the employment procedures. He resigned before being lifted the parliamentary immunity.

Petre Daea, his successor, made the headlines a couple of years ago when declaring that “if we can’t help our kin [whomever we could help],” in connection to hiring his daughter in the ministry.

