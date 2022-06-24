Politics

RO minister of agriculture resigns after DNA opens investigation targeting him

24 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian minister of agriculture Adrian Chesnoiu announced on June 23 that he was resigning from the position in the Government after the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) asked lawmakers to lift his immunity to investigate him in a case related to the rigging of a hiring process.

Chesnoiu rejected all the allegations.

"I have NOT committed any act of a criminal or corrupt nature, and I have always carried out my executive activity with integrity and dedication," he stated.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă announced that he had taken note of the announcement of Chesnoiu's resignation from the position.

"The Government of Romania maintains its commitments to ensure the standards of integrity and professionalism necessary for the proper functioning of the Executive," Ciuca said. 

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Politics

RO minister of agriculture resigns after DNA opens investigation targeting him

24 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian minister of agriculture Adrian Chesnoiu announced on June 23 that he was resigning from the position in the Government after the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) asked lawmakers to lift his immunity to investigate him in a case related to the rigging of a hiring process.

Chesnoiu rejected all the allegations.

"I have NOT committed any act of a criminal or corrupt nature, and I have always carried out my executive activity with integrity and dedication," he stated.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă announced that he had taken note of the announcement of Chesnoiu's resignation from the position.

"The Government of Romania maintains its commitments to ensure the standards of integrity and professionalism necessary for the proper functioning of the Executive," Ciuca said. 

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania
16 June 2022
Events
An insider guide to TIFF #21 - the 2022 edition of the biggest film festival in Romania