RO minister of agriculture resigns after DNA opens investigation targeting him

The Romanian minister of agriculture Adrian Chesnoiu announced on June 23 that he was resigning from the position in the Government after the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) asked lawmakers to lift his immunity to investigate him in a case related to the rigging of a hiring process.

Chesnoiu rejected all the allegations.

"I have NOT committed any act of a criminal or corrupt nature, and I have always carried out my executive activity with integrity and dedication," he stated.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă announced that he had taken note of the announcement of Chesnoiu's resignation from the position.

"The Government of Romania maintains its commitments to ensure the standards of integrity and professionalism necessary for the proper functioning of the Executive," Ciuca said.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

