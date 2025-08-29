Prime Kapital gets EUR 85.5 million refinancing facility for mall in southern Romania

Real estate developer, investor, and operator Prime Kapital has secured a EUR 85.5 million refinancing facility from Erste Group Bank AG for Argeș Mall, located in Pitești, in southern Romania.

Developed by Prime Kapital, the mall opened in April 2024 with over 51,000 sqm of gross leasable area. It has a tenant mix comprising over 150 shops and restaurants, including a food court with a panoramic terrace overlooking Prundu lake.

The mall is an urban regeneration project that converted a former industrial area of approximately 13 hectares into a retail hub with public amenities.

The development included investment in public infrastructure, including a park together with pedestrian and car connections between the Tudor Vladimirescu neighborhood and the rest of the city.

(Photo source: Prime Kapital)