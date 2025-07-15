Romanian non-profit files criminal complaint after bear shot for killing tourist on Transfăgărășan

Environmental non-profit Agent Green announced that it filed a criminal complaint with the Argeș County Prosecutor's Office over the recent tragedy in the Făgăraș Mountains, where a bear was shot after killing an Italian tourist on the popular Transfăgărășan scenic road. Three orphaned cubs were left behind, and only one was rescued so far.

The NGO is accusing Romsilva – Argeș Forest Directorate and the designated intervention commission of poaching and several criminal offenses, including professional negligence, involuntary manslaughter, the unauthorized killing of a protected species, and continued violations of legal obligations in wildlife management.

According to documents quoted by Agent Green, the Argeș Forest Directorate failed over several years (2020–2025) to prevent bears from becoming habituated to human presence. Despite repeated sightings of bears along the Transfăgărășan road (DN7C), especially near tourist areas and parking lots, no adequate deterrence measures were implemented as required by law, the organization said.

Moreover, the intervention team allegedly skipped prescribed procedures and went straight to shooting the female bear. The cubs were either abandoned or taken unlawfully - only one was later recovered following public pressure.

In addition, the rangers lacked proper non-lethal equipment, such as rubber bullets, to drive the animals back into the forest, Agent Green stated.

"The Mountain Gendarmerie repeatedly reported the presence of bears on the road, including on the day of the fatal incident, without any response from the forestry authority or the intervention commission," reads the press release.

Agent Green also notes that a derogation request for relocating the cubs was signed only after the bear was shot, on July 6, indicating the intervention was unauthorized at the time.

Romsilva's Argeș branch has already been fined multiple times by the gendarmerie for failing to comply with wildlife protection laws, and two court rulings have upheld these sanctions.

Agent Green is now asking prosecutors to open an investigation into the case, identify and hold accountable those responsible from Romsilva and the intervention commission, hear testimony from the gendarmes involved, and request key documents such as the commission's convening order, the victim's autopsy report, official fines and court decisions, and a technical assessment of whether the bear's killing qualifies as lawful intervention or illegal poaching.

The female bear attacked and killed a motorcyclist on the Transfăgărășan on July 3 after the man had gotten off his bike to feed and photograph the animal despite the warning signs posted along the popular tourist road. The victim's body was recovered from a ravine, while the wild animal was later identified and shot. Three bear cubs were left orphaned, and only one was later found and taken to the AMP Libearty Zărnești sanctuary.

Bear sightings are common on the Transfăgărășan, especially as the animals got used to tourists giving them food, despite the authorities’ repeated calls to avoid any contact with the wild animals and the risk of being fined for doing so. This sometimes resulted in tourists being injured or even killed by the bears they stopped to photograph or feed.

Moreover, specialists have repeatedly warned that this situation also changes the animals’ behavior, as they get used to receiving food from humans, which in turn can be dangerous for their survival in the wild.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Agent Green; by Laura Niculescu)