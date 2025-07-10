Romania to raise fines for feeding bears by the roadside, environment minister says

Environment minister Diana Buzoianu announced plans to toughen penalties for individuals who feed wild bears from their cars, following growing concerns over human-wildlife interactions along the scenic Transfăgărășan road.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 9, at a meeting convened at the Ministry of Environment, Buzoianu emphasized the urgency of curbing illegal bear feeding, which she said endangers both people and animals.

“We need to send a clear message: feeding bears illegally puts lives at risk,” Buzoianu stated, according to a ministry press release. “We will amend the legislation and increase the fines for those who feed bears along the roads.”

The minister’s comments came during a session aimed at coordinating efforts to manage the bear situation in the Transfăgărășan region. The meeting brought together officials from the National Forest Administration – Romsilva, Argeș Forest Directorate, the National and Ploiești Forest Guards, the National Environmental Guard, as well as local mayors and the Argeș County prefect.

The meeting was held as authorities in Argeș have launched efforts to capture and relocate three orphaned bear cubs, whose mother fatally attacked a motorcyclist on the Transfăgărășan last week before being shot by local officials. The cubs have not yet been located, and the environment minister said non-profits should be allowed to assist authorities in tracking and rescuing the bear cubs.

The Argeș Forest Directorate has implemented several measures to aid in the search, including 24/7 monitoring of the area, installation of real-time surveillance cameras, provision of supplemental food, mixed patrols with the gendarmerie, and equipping field teams with tranquilizer weapons. Seven employees are currently deployed on the ground in search of the missing cubs.

The minister also called for joint field inspections along the Transfăgărășan to fine individuals violating laws by feeding wild animals or stopping to take photographs.

Bear sightings are common on the Transfăgărășan, especially as the animals got used to tourists giving them food, despite the authorities’ repeated calls to avoid any contact with the wild animals and the risk of being fined for doing so. This sometimes resulted in tourists being injured or even killed by the bears they stopped to photograph or feed. Moreover, specialists have repeatedly warned that this situation also changes the animals’ behavior, as they get used to receiving food from humans, which in turn can be dangerous for their survival in the wild.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mmediu.ro)