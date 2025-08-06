Affinity network of residential centers for the elderly in Romania attracts equity fund BlackPeak Capital

Affinity Life Care, the largest private network of residential centers for the elderly in Romania, announced the attraction of a growth equity investment from BlackPeak Capital, a private equity fund active in Southeastern Europe.

At the moment, Affinity operates three centers in the most important areas of the Romanian capital, with a capacity of over 400 authorized beds. The company offers long-term care and medical recovery services through a fully integrated model.

The Affinity model is based on operating private centers in central areas, which allow easy access to medical care and the possibility of frequent family visits, for better social integration of residents. The company now aims to double its number of authorized beds and continue its development afterward.

Founded in 2014, BlackPeak Capital makes growth equity investments in fast-growing companies in Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia, and Serbia. The BlackPeak Southeast Europe Growth Equity Fund is supported by the European Investment Fund through the COSME (2014–2020) and JEREMIE programs, by the European Union through the Equity Facility for Growth, by Invest BG, EBRD, IFC, and other private institutional European investors.

“We are glad to have a partner who shares our values and long-term vision,” said Dragoș Nicolae Iamandoiu, majority shareholder of Affinity Life Care. “The investment made by BlackPeak Capital represents a validation of Affinity’s mission and the team’s commitment to redefining the standard in elderly care in Romania. With BlackPeak’s support, we are accelerating expansion and strengthening a care model based on dignity, empathy, and medical excellence.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Affinity and support its ambitious growth plans,” said Virgil Chițu, Romania Lead for BlackPeak Capital. “Affinity is the first private equity fund investment in the elderly care sector in Romania, and this comes with a major responsibility toward current and future residents, employees, and the entire industry.”

Following the transaction, Virgil Chițu will join the Board of Directors of the Affinity Group.

(Photo source: press release)