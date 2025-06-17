Business

Romanian optical retailer Lensa attracts new strategic and financial investors

17 June 2025

Romanian eyewear retailer Lensa has announced new shareholders, including international group OH Holding Limited and ATM Ventures, part of the Autonom group, Ziarul Financiar and Profit.ro announced.

OH Holding Limited is represented by Oleg Kalashnikov, a Ukrainian entrepreneur with extensive international experience in the optical and healthcare sectors. He is the founder of Luxoptica, one of the largest medical optics retailers in Eastern Europe, and owns the Dobrobut chain of hospitals and clinics.

“We will support the management team in its efforts to provide high-quality ophthalmological care, both in Romania and in the countries in the region,” said Kalashnikov, highlighting the group’s intention to scale Lensa’s operations beyond Romania.

ATM Ventures, the investment arm of Autonom co-founders Marius and Dan Ştefan, joins the shareholder structure as a financial partner.

The fund has a portfolio of growth-stage investments in over 30 Romanian companies.

“We invested in Lensa, an extraordinary Romanian brand with a highly motivated team, along with which we attracted a high-caliber strategic investor who will help it move to the next level,” Dan Ştefan, managing partner at ATM Ventures, said.

Founded 12 years ago, Lensa has grown into a dominant player in Romania’s optical retail market. The company currently operates 94 physical locations, including 87 stores across 38 Romanian cities, six outlets in Chișinău, Republic of Moldova, and one store in Sofia, Bulgaria.

(Photo: Tamara Sushko | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

