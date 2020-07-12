AI acceleration program in Romania: Four startups receive investments of EUR 365,000

Four of the eight startups that participated in AdvancingAI, Techcelerator and Google's acceleration program dedicated to artificial intelligence, received combined investments of EUR 365,000.

The money will be invested by the investments funds GapMinder VC and Cleverage VC, the TechAngels network, and the equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.

The startups that have attracted investments are Meetgeek.ai, MOCAPP, RepsMate, and MediNav.

Meetgeek.ai received EUR 100,000 from GapMinder VC. It developed a virtual assistant for effective meetings, which takes notes, sends the follow-up of the meeting, and ensures that the actions resulting from it are tracked effectively.

MOCAPP completed a EUR 165,000 equity crowdfunding campaign from SeedBlink out of a total round of EUR185,000. MOCAPP is a SaaS application used by Marcom professionals to automate and optimize processes in influencers' campaigns. Companies and agencies use it to streamline marketing campaigns and cut costs by 45% to 70%.

In its turn, RepsMate received EUR 50,000 from TechAngels. The company uses artificial intelligence and data analysis to understand customer behavior and needs and transforms customer representatives, who interact with customers, into top performers.

MediNav received EUR 50,000 from Cleverage VC. MediNav is a digital assistant for doctors that helps them spend more time with their patients, reducing administrative work. It listens to the doctor's verbal recommendations, understands them, automatically fills in the forms within the electronic files, and offers clinical assistance through various alerts.

Furthermore, the Best Pitch Award went to MetaBeta, a company helping accelerators and investors manage their portfolio of startups.

All startups in the program will continue to be supported by the Techcelerator acceleration program to attract additional funding rounds over the next six to nine months.

The investments were announced during #AdvancingAI Demo Day, an event where AI startups presented their projects to international investors specialized in deeptech. Meetgeek.ai, RepsMate, Medinav, MOCAPP, GoTeleport, MetaBeta, Neonic.ai, and Siscale were the companies that presented their projects at the event.

They were rewarded by Google for Startups with USD 800,000 as credits in the Google Cloud platform. They will also receive resources from Techcelerator partners: Stripe credits, HubSpot startup accounts, Freshworks software products.

(Illustration courtesy of Advancing AI)

[email protected]