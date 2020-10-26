Profile picture for user sfodor
Business

Seven Romanian startups join Techcelerator and Google's AI accelerator

26 October 2020
Seven startups have been accepted in Techcelerator and Google's Advancing AI acceleration program for local startups looking to build AI products and scale their businesses.

The seven startups are GoTeleport, Medinav, Meetgeek.ai, MOCAPP, Neonic.ai, RepsMate, and Siscale.

They were selected out of 41 startups that registered for the program. The chosen startups use at least one of the AI, ML (Machine Learning), Deep Learning, Big Data, Advanced Analytics technologies.

The acceleration program offers access to premium resources provided by Google, to Central and Eastern European institutions, which will validate their services and business development, benefits and tools from Techcelerator partners, a network of investors, mentors, and know-how adapted to their current needs.

The startups will benefit from two months of mentoring sessions on AI design thinking, AI product management and marketing, and investor readiness. The program will end in December 2020 with a public, online Demo Day event. 

Depending on the progress made during the acceleration period, startups can access potential investments of up to EUR 200,000 from GapMinder VC and gain access to co-investment deals from the SeedBlink crowdfunding platform and business angel communities like Tech Angels.

All the companies included in the Advancing AI program will also receive benefits from Techcelerator partners worth in total over EUR 150,000: Google Cloud free access, Stripe credits, HubSpot startup accounts, Freshworks product software, and more. 

GoTeleport is an electric car rental service developed based on algorithms that provide data regarding the demand, real-time location of vehicles, and their delivery to customers.

Medinav is a digital assistant for doctors helping them spend more time with their patients and reduce administrative work. It listens to the doctor's verbal recommendations, understands them, automatically fills in the forms within the electronic files, and offers clinical assistance through various alerts.

Meetgeek.ai is a virtual assistant for effective meetings, which takes notes, sends the follow-up of the meeting, and ensures that the progress of the actions resulting from it is tracked effectively.

MOCAPP is a SaaS application used by Marcom professionals to automate and optimize processes in influencers' campaigns. Companies and agencies use it to streamline marketing campaigns and cut costs by 45% to 70%.

Neonic.ai is an API as a Service platform that offers artificial intelligence solutions for solving current problems of companies without developing their own AI solutions.

RepsMate uses technologies such as artificial intelligence and data analysis to understand customer behavior and needs and turn customer representatives, who interact with customers, into top performers.

In its turn, Siscale developed a platform based on artificial intelligence algorithms designed to solve the problems of companies regardless of the industry by consolidating several data dispersed in a single compact set that can be used for observability of events, reduction of 'noise' caused by alerts, correlation of events and automatic analysis of the causes of problems.

