Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 12:10
Culture

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Painting by Romanian Adrian Ghenie sells for EUR 6 mln at Sotheby's Hong Kong auction

11 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Death of Charles Darwin painting by Romanian artist Adrian Ghenie sold for HKD 54.92 million (some EUR 6.09 million) at an auction organized by Sotheby's Hong Kong, local News.ro reported.

The 280 by 260 cm painting, dated 2013, was exhibited at the Pace Gallery in New York.

"An extraordinary example of Romanian painter Adrian Ghenie's interrogation of personal identity and collective trauma, The Death of Charles Darwin (2013) is amongst the artist's most sophisticated portraits of the British evolutionary scientist, Charles Darwin, winning the artist both critical and popular acclaim," reads the description on the auction house's website.

"Exploring the idea of "self" and identity in his canvas works since 2010, Ghenie incorporates the recognizable forms of historical figures—including Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Lenin and Vincent Van Gogh—into his paintings, presenting an exceptional amalgam of the personal and the historical. Amongst the most iconic paintings of his widely renowned oeuvre are those in which he engages with Charles Darwin and his ambiguous legacy, as seen in his first exhibition with Pace in New York in 2013, New Paintings, and again in 2015, when the artist dedicated the Romanian Pavilion at the 56th Venice Biennale to the impact of Darwin's revolutionary discoveries and European post-war identity."

According to the same presentation, 2011 was the first time that Adrian Ghenie incorporated the visage of Darwin in his work, depicting himself wearing a mask of Darwin in Self-Portrait as Charles Darwin

Born in 1977 in the northern Romania city of Baia Mare, Ghenie graduated from the Art and Design University of Cluj-Napoca. His works regularly fetch high sums at international auctions and are part of art collections around the world.

In April this year, two paintings by Adrian Ghenie sold for a combined EUR 6.2 million at another auction organized by Sotheby's Hong Kong.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sothebys.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 15:40
14 June 2021
RI +
Bringing the exhibition into your home: RO duo develop augmented reality app for the arts sector
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 12:10
Culture

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Painting by Romanian Adrian Ghenie sells for EUR 6 mln at Sotheby's Hong Kong auction

11 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Death of Charles Darwin painting by Romanian artist Adrian Ghenie sold for HKD 54.92 million (some EUR 6.09 million) at an auction organized by Sotheby's Hong Kong, local News.ro reported.

The 280 by 260 cm painting, dated 2013, was exhibited at the Pace Gallery in New York.

"An extraordinary example of Romanian painter Adrian Ghenie's interrogation of personal identity and collective trauma, The Death of Charles Darwin (2013) is amongst the artist's most sophisticated portraits of the British evolutionary scientist, Charles Darwin, winning the artist both critical and popular acclaim," reads the description on the auction house's website.

"Exploring the idea of "self" and identity in his canvas works since 2010, Ghenie incorporates the recognizable forms of historical figures—including Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Lenin and Vincent Van Gogh—into his paintings, presenting an exceptional amalgam of the personal and the historical. Amongst the most iconic paintings of his widely renowned oeuvre are those in which he engages with Charles Darwin and his ambiguous legacy, as seen in his first exhibition with Pace in New York in 2013, New Paintings, and again in 2015, when the artist dedicated the Romanian Pavilion at the 56th Venice Biennale to the impact of Darwin's revolutionary discoveries and European post-war identity."

According to the same presentation, 2011 was the first time that Adrian Ghenie incorporated the visage of Darwin in his work, depicting himself wearing a mask of Darwin in Self-Portrait as Charles Darwin

Born in 1977 in the northern Romania city of Baia Mare, Ghenie graduated from the Art and Design University of Cluj-Napoca. His works regularly fetch high sums at international auctions and are part of art collections around the world.

In April this year, two paintings by Adrian Ghenie sold for a combined EUR 6.2 million at another auction organized by Sotheby's Hong Kong.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sothebys.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 06/11/2021 - 15:40
14 June 2021
RI +
Bringing the exhibition into your home: RO duo develop augmented reality app for the arts sector
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks