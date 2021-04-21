Two paintings by Romanian Adrian Ghenie sell for EUR 6.2 mln at Sotheby's Hong Kong auction

Two paintings by the Romanian artist Adrian Ghenie sold for a combined EUR 6.2 million at an auction organized by Sotheby's Hong Kong, local News.ro reported, quoting the auction house's website.

Self-Portrait in 1945, signed and dated 2015, sold for EUR 1.15 million. The second painting, The Trip (pictured), signed and dated 2016, sold for an even higher price - EUR 5.14 million.

Born in 1977 in the northern Romania city of Baia Mare, Ghenie graduated from the Art and Design University of Cluj-Napoca. His works regularly fetch high sums at international auctions and are part of art collections around the world.

In October last year, Ghenie's Pie Fight Interior sold for GBP 2.85 million at a Sotheby's Contemporary Art Evening Auction.

(Photo source: Sothebys.com)