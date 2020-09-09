Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 08:15
Business
Adobe Romania extends work from home until July 2021, increases wellbeing benefits
09 September 2020
Adobe Romania, US tech group Adobe's largest development and research center in Europe, will keep its employees at home until July 31, 2021, the company announced.

Adobe has also increased the value of wellbeing benefits for its 700 employees by 50%, to USD 600 per employee.

"As the uncertainty regarding the evolution of the health situation generated by COVID-19 maintains, and to avoid exposing employees to the risk of illness, the Adobe Romania team continues to work remotely until July 31, 2021," the company said in a press release.

Adobe Romania employees have been working from home since March 12. To ensure optimal remote working conditions, the company offered employees the opportunity to take home any of their office equipment - such as laptop, monitor, keyboard, mouse, and a budget for home office equipment of USD 500 per employee. Moreover, throughout work from home period, the company ensures the reimbursement of monthly Internet subscription.

Adobe has also increased the value of wellbeing benefits packages offered to all employees by 50% to USD 600 per year. Employees can use the wellness budget to purchase products or services for a healthy life, from subscriptions and sports equipment to books, courses, online self-development resources or activity kits, and artistic resources for children and parents.

To encourage work-life balance, Adobe Romania will also offer its employees five extra paid days off, one every three weeks until the end of the year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

