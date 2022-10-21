Fashion tech firm About You is hiring IT specialists for software development center in Cluj-Napoca

Fashion tech company About You is seeking to hire IT specialists for the software development center opened this spring in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. It said that, as one of the fastest-growing e-commerce platforms in Europe, its aim is to become one of the largest software/IT employers.

In Romania, the company hires Backend, Frontend, and Fullstack programmers, with experience in technologies such as PHP, Golang, NodeJS, React, VueJS, or Dart/Flutter. The teams from Romania will work side by side with programmers from Germany and the rest of the countries where the company has Tech Hubs.

Moreover, the company said that, even if the Tech Hub in Romania is based in Cluj, team members will be able to carry out their work from anywhere, regardless of the city or country in which they are located.

“This year, we set out to grow and invest heavily in the tech division, which is also the core of our company. Together with SCAYLE, B2B software companies that provide all the necessary e-commerce infrastructure for both us and the About You brands and retailers, we have every chance to succeed in this. The first step was to open offices beyond the German borders, currently, we are present in the markets in Croatia and Romania, where we want to expand our team. In Romania, we are looking for software specialists who will directly contribute to the buying experience of About You customers around the world,” said Iulia Ioana Druță, local Hub Manager, About You.

About You entered the local market in 2019 and opened a software development center in Cluj this year, in the Central Business Plaza building.

Active in 26 European markets with over 45 million monthly active unique users, About You is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle platforms in Europe.

