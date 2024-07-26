Adobe Romania expands team to 1,200 employees amid IT sector layoffs

Adobe Romania, the US group's largest software development center in Europe, has expanded its workforce to over 1,200 employees and plans to continue its organic growth amid global and local IT sector layoffs.

"We have grown organically, sometimes more accelerated or slower, but constantly. From 30 employees 18 years ago, we have reached 1200 and continue to expand. The growth engine is fueled by Adobe products whose development we bring to Romania, and in recent years, we have attracted strategic products, such as those developed by Adobe in the AI area - Firefly, Adobe Express, or GenStudio," said Cris Radu, VP of Engineering and Site Leader at Adobe Romania.

In a challenging period for the IT industry, with more and more companies forced to resort to layoffs, Adobe says its priority in Romania is to guarantee job stability and security to its employees.

"Not only have we not made layoffs, but we have continuously grown the team in Romania," added Cris Radu.

Adobe Systems Romania has also seen continuous business growth in recent years, reaching a turnover of EUR 89 mln in 2023, up 18% versus the previous year and more than double compared with 2019.

The profit of Adobe's local subsidiary also surged from EUR 2.2 mln in 2019 to EUR 4.5 mln in 2022 and EUR 6.2 mln in 2023, according to official data from the Finance Ministry.

