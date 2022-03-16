Development Ministry finances restoration of fire-damaged Administrative Palace in Suceava

The Ministry of Development announced on Wednesday, March 16, that it would finance with over RON 96 million (some EUR 19.5 million) the restoration of the Administrative Palace in Suceava, northeastern Romania. The building, a historical monument, was severely damaged by a fire last year.

“The fire in March 2021 damaged the building, with the resistance structure mainly degraded on the upper floors and the frame, risking the complete damage to the building,” the ministry said in a press release.

“I visited the Administrative Palace a year ago, and I promised that we would support the rehabilitation works after the fire. The Ministry of Development finances this project with over RON 96 million,” minister Cseke Attila said.

The government approved in Wednesday’s meeting the technical-economic indicators for the consolidation, restoration, rehabilitation and endowment of the Administrative Palace in Suceava.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Dezvoltarii)