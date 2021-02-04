Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Additional restrictions in Cluj-Napoca as COVID-19 cases rise

02 April 2021
The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday, April 1, to impose additional restrictions in Cluj-Napoca after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, April 2, according to local Mediafax.

Thus, as of Friday, the night curfew is in force between 20:00 and 05:00 in Cluj-Napoca, and the shops close at 18:00.

Similar measures have also been taken in other localities in Cluj county where the incidence rate went over 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants, namely Apahida, Bontida, Calarasi, Ciucea, Garbau, Palatca, Poieni, and Sic.

The prefect of Cluj county, Tasnadi Szilard, told Mediafax that the restrictions remain in force until the incidence rate drops below 7 per thousand inhabitants.

The Romanian authorities decided to introduce tighter restrictions at the end of March in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. The new measures include different night curfew schedules and shorter shopping hours, depending on the incidence rate in every locality.

Romanian officials reported 6,115 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Thursday, April 1, bringing the total count to 958,918. More than 856,000 patients were declared cured in Romania so far, while the death toll has risen to 23,674.

(Photo source: Claudiu Marius Pascalina/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
